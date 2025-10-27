1 killed in construction accident in Tripoli

One worker was killed after a wall collapsed at a construction site near al-Rahman Mosque in Tripoli, trapping him for two hours, while another worker was rescued earlier and survived, L’Orient Today’s correspondent reported Monday.

The victim was transported to al-Mazloum Hospital in Tripoli in a critical condition, where he later died.

Speaking to L'Orient Today, Bechara al-Asmar, head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, said that incidents in the workplace causing serious harm or even death to workers are "on the rise in Lebanon."

He noted that the "Public Works Ministry is the one responsible for following up on the safety of workers, but on the ground, no one is really following up or ensuring strict protection measures. We keep screaming and calling for attention on the matter, but we are not seeing anything changing on the ground."

A source at the Ministry said that the "unfortunate incident does not fall under the scope of the work of the Ministry. We put conditions on all our contractors working on construction projects linked to the Ministry. We have consultancy firms that monitor the ongoing works, and we always follow up when a project falls under our jurisdiction. Municipalities, on the other hand, are responsible for oversight and granting construction permissions; they handle follow-ups on such matters."

The municipality of Tripoli was not immediately available for comment at the time of publication of the article.

Reporting contributed by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the North Michel Hallak