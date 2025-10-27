Israel killed 8 Gazans in last 48 hours; hostages' families say no phase 2 until all bodies returned | LIVE

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 8 and wounded 13 in the last 48 hours
At least eight Palestinians have been killed and 13 wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, Al Jazeera reports, despite the cease-fire entering into its third week.
Gaza's Health Ministry announced that Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 68,527 people and wounded 170,395 since October 2023.
Israeli parliament approves $308 million for rehabilitation along border with Lebanon
The Israeli parliament's Finance Committee approved a long-awaited transfer of NIS 1.2 billion ($308 million) for rehabilitation and economic recovery programs in northern Israel, Times of Israel reports.
The approval came after months of delays caused by the Finance Ministry’s refusal to provide supplementary information requested by the committee’s legal advisers, the outlet states.
The funding will be used to implement two government resolutions from July to support towns within a two-kilometer radius of the Lebanese border, whose residents were evacuated, and to revive businesses and municipal activity up to nine kilometers from the border.
Approximately 60,000 residents of northern Israel evacuated their homes amid the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah from October 2023 to November 2024.
Following the November cease-fire, Israel had difficultly convincing residents to return to their homes, while residents protested what they saw as their government's failure to secure their safety.
In late July, the Israeli army announced that 74 percent of northern residents had returned, which was a sharp increase from a few months prior, when only 30-40 percent had returned.
State of emergency lifted in southern Israel for the first time since Oct. 7, 2023
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has decided that the emergency situation declaration for southern Israel, in place since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, will be lifted, Times of Israel reports.
The “special situation” allowed the military’s Home Front Command to restrict gatherings and close off areas. It was declared on the morning of Oct. 7 in the entire country, but has since remained in place only in the South.
The order will expire tomorrow, according to the minister, who said he had “decided to adopt the [Israeli army’s] recommendation," meaning that for the first time in over two years, there will be no active “special situation” anywhere in Israel.
Katz said that “the decision reflects the new security reality in the South of the country," which he claimed was achieved thanks to the Israeli army's "determined and powerful actions" in Gaza over the past two years. Israel killed more than 68,000 people in its war on Gaza, where a cease-fire is now entering its third week.
Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel calls for second stage of truce to be put on hold until all bodies returned
A forum of families of Israeli hostages demanded that the next steps in the U.S.-brokered Gaza cease-fire be put on hold until Hamas returns the remaining bodies of deceased captives, AFP reports.
"Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, as cited by AFP.
Both Hamas and several senior U.S. officials have made it clear that there are significant technical challenges involved in retrieving the bodies of deceased hostages, due to the extent of destruction across the Strip resulting from two years of Israeli bombardment.
Egypt has sent in excavators and equipment to aid in the search.
"The families urge the Government of Israel, the United States administration and the mediators not to advance to the next phase of the agreement until Hamas fulfills all of its obligations and returns every hostage to Israel," the forum said.
Price of gas cylinders in Gaza as high as $300 amid Israel's ongoing limitations on supplies
Palestinians in Gaza are scavenging for wood to fuel fires for cooking as Israel continues to constrain the flow of goods and humanitarian supplies into the enclave.
“A gas cylinder can cost up to $300, which I can’t afford,” a mother in Deir al-Balah told Al Jazeera. “Wood is less expensive and, for me, it is the only viable alternative.”
Under the cease-fire agreement, humanitarian assistance, including fuel such as cooking gas, is supposed to enter the Strip. But Israel is only allowing limited commercial shipments. These supplies are not enough to meet demand and priced far above what most people can afford.
UNICEF aims to get Gaza's 650,000 school-aged children back to school
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced it is stepping up its humanitarian operations in Gaza following the cease-fire and is working toward getting 650,000 school-aged children back into the classroom.
"We are racing against time to save the lives of children threatened by preventable causes such as malnutrition, disease, and winter cold," said Édouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement. "After two lost years, families know that a return to proper education will provide the foundation for long-term learning, healing, hope, and social cohesion in their communities."
“UNICEF is setting up semi-permanent classrooms and repairing damaged schools, while preparing to rebuild inclusive schools that bring together multiple services under one roof — from access to clean water to mental health and psychosocial support, including child protection services — to promote the emotional recovery and safety of every child.”
Rubio says Israeli strike on Nuseirat strike did not violate cease-fire
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters aboard Air Force One that Washington does not view Israel's bombardment of Nuseirat refugee camp as a violation of the U.S.-backed cease-fire.
Israel claimed that the attack was targeting a member of Islamic Jihad who it accused of planning an attack on Israeli troops. Islamic Jihad denied it was planning any attack.
Speaking on Trump's plane during a trip to Asia, Rubio said: "We don’t view that as a violation of the ceasefire," Reuters reports.
Rubio stated that Israel has not surrendered its right to self-defense as part of the truce. "They have the right if there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that," Rubio said.
The strike on a car in the refugee camp killed one person and injured at least four others, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing al-Awda Hospital.
Israeli soldiers enter al-Marj, in southern Lebanon overnight, build dirt barriers
Israeli soldiers, accompanied by construction vehicles and tanks, entered the area known as al-Marj, between the southern Lebanese villages of Odaisseh and Markaba, in Marjayoun district, in the early hours of this morning. Five excavators also crossed the border and entered southern Lebanon near Wadi Hounin.
In both places, according to our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah, the Israeli soldiers carried erected dirt barriers to restrict movement in the Lebanese villages, before retreating again over the border into northern Israel.
Israel confirms drone shot down by UNIFIL, says it was for intelligence gathering
The Israeli army announced this morning that the drone shot down by UNIFIL peacekeepers in Kfar Kila yesterday, which the patrol had said was acting in an "aggressive manner," was an surveillance drone carrying out "routine intelligence gathering and reconnaissance activity."
"A preliminary investigation has revealed that UNIFIL troops stationed nearby deliberately fired at the drone, despite it posing no threat," the statement, published on the X account of the army's Arabic-language spokesperson. "After the drone was shot down, [Israeli army] troops threw a hand grenade at the area where the drone was shot down. We confirm that no shots were fired at UNIFIL troops."
Earlier in the day, in Kfar Kila, before shooting down the drone, the UNIFIL peacekeeping patrol had been targeted by a grenade launched at them by an Israeli drone and by a shell fired at them by an Israeli tank.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably the "cease-fires" in Gaza and in Lebanon during which, in both places, Israel continues to launch attacks, claiming to be acting against perceived threats.
☕ Read our Morning Brief in order to catch up on everything you need to know going into this week. 👈
Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed 8 and wounded 13 in the last 48 hours
At least eight Palestinians have been killed and 13 wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, Al Jazeera reports, despite the cease-fire entering into its third week.
Gaza's Health Ministry announced that Israel’s war on Gaza has now killed at least 68,527 people and wounded 170,395 since October 2023.
Israeli parliament approves $308 million for rehabilitation along border with Lebanon
The Israeli parliament's Finance Committee approved a long-awaited transfer of NIS 1.2 billion ($308 million) for rehabilitation and economic recovery programs in northern Israel, Times of Israel reports.
The approval came after months of delays caused by the Finance Ministry’s refusal to provide supplementary information requested by the committee’s legal advisers, the outlet states.
The funding will be used to implement two government resolutions from July to support towns within a two-kilometer radius of the Lebanese border, whose residents were evacuated, and to revive businesses and municipal activity up to nine kilometers from the border.
Approximately 60,000 residents of northern Israel evacuated their homes amid the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah from October 2023 to November 2024.
Following the November cease-fire, Israel had difficultly convincing residents to return to their homes, while residents protested what they saw as their government's failure to secure their safety.
In late July, the Israeli army announced that 74 percent of northern residents had returned, which was a sharp increase from a few months prior, when only 30-40 percent had returned.
State of emergency lifted in southern Israel for the first time since Oct. 7, 2023
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has decided that the emergency situation declaration for southern Israel, in place since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, will be lifted, Times of Israel reports.
The “special situation” allowed the military’s Home Front Command to restrict gatherings and close off areas. It was declared on the morning of Oct. 7 in the entire country, but has since remained in place only in the South.
The order will expire tomorrow, according to the minister, who said he had “decided to adopt the [Israeli army’s] recommendation," meaning that for the first time in over two years, there will be no active “special situation” anywhere in Israel.
Katz said that “the decision reflects the new security reality in the South of the country," which he claimed was achieved thanks to the Israeli army's "determined and powerful actions" in Gaza over the past two years. Israel killed more than 68,000 people in its war on Gaza, where a cease-fire is now entering its third week.
Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel calls for second stage of truce to be put on hold until all bodies returned
A forum of families of Israeli hostages demanded that the next steps in the U.S.-brokered Gaza cease-fire be put on hold until Hamas returns the remaining bodies of deceased captives, AFP reports.
"Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said, as cited by AFP.
Both Hamas and several senior U.S. officials have made it clear that there are significant technical challenges involved in retrieving the bodies of deceased hostages, due to the extent of destruction across the Strip resulting from two years of Israeli bombardment.
Egypt has sent in excavators and equipment to aid in the search.
"The families urge the Government of Israel, the United States administration and the mediators not to advance to the next phase of the agreement until Hamas fulfills all of its obligations and returns every hostage to Israel," the forum said.
Price of gas cylinders in Gaza as high as $300 amid Israel's ongoing limitations on supplies
Palestinians in Gaza are scavenging for wood to fuel fires for cooking as Israel continues to constrain the flow of goods and humanitarian supplies into the enclave.
“A gas cylinder can cost up to $300, which I can’t afford,” a mother in Deir al-Balah told Al Jazeera. “Wood is less expensive and, for me, it is the only viable alternative.”
Under the cease-fire agreement, humanitarian assistance, including fuel such as cooking gas, is supposed to enter the Strip. But Israel is only allowing limited commercial shipments. These supplies are not enough to meet demand and priced far above what most people can afford.
UNICEF aims to get Gaza's 650,000 school-aged children back to school
The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced it is stepping up its humanitarian operations in Gaza following the cease-fire and is working toward getting 650,000 school-aged children back into the classroom.
"We are racing against time to save the lives of children threatened by preventable causes such as malnutrition, disease, and winter cold," said Édouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement. "After two lost years, families know that a return to proper education will provide the foundation for long-term learning, healing, hope, and social cohesion in their communities."
“UNICEF is setting up semi-permanent classrooms and repairing damaged schools, while preparing to rebuild inclusive schools that bring together multiple services under one roof — from access to clean water to mental health and psychosocial support, including child protection services — to promote the emotional recovery and safety of every child.”
Rubio says Israeli strike on Nuseirat strike did not violate cease-fire
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters aboard Air Force One that Washington does not view Israel's bombardment of Nuseirat refugee camp as a violation of the U.S.-backed cease-fire.
Israel claimed that the attack was targeting a member of Islamic Jihad who it accused of planning an attack on Israeli troops. Islamic Jihad denied it was planning any attack.
Speaking on Trump's plane during a trip to Asia, Rubio said: "We don’t view that as a violation of the ceasefire," Reuters reports.
Rubio stated that Israel has not surrendered its right to self-defense as part of the truce. "They have the right if there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that," Rubio said.
The strike on a car in the refugee camp killed one person and injured at least four others, Al Jazeera Arabic reported, citing al-Awda Hospital.
Israeli soldiers enter al-Marj, in southern Lebanon overnight, build dirt barriers
Israeli soldiers, accompanied by construction vehicles and tanks, entered the area known as al-Marj, between the southern Lebanese villages of Odaisseh and Markaba, in Marjayoun district, in the early hours of this morning. Five excavators also crossed the border and entered southern Lebanon near Wadi Hounin.
In both places, according to our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah, the Israeli soldiers carried erected dirt barriers to restrict movement in the Lebanese villages, before retreating again over the border into northern Israel.
Israel confirms drone shot down by UNIFIL, says it was for intelligence gathering
The Israeli army announced this morning that the drone shot down by UNIFIL peacekeepers in Kfar Kila yesterday, which the patrol had said was acting in an "aggressive manner," was an surveillance drone carrying out "routine intelligence gathering and reconnaissance activity."
"A preliminary investigation has revealed that UNIFIL troops stationed nearby deliberately fired at the drone, despite it posing no threat," the statement, published on the X account of the army's Arabic-language spokesperson. "After the drone was shot down, [Israeli army] troops threw a hand grenade at the area where the drone was shot down. We confirm that no shots were fired at UNIFIL troops."
Earlier in the day, in Kfar Kila, before shooting down the drone, the UNIFIL peacekeeping patrol had been targeted by a grenade launched at them by an Israeli drone and by a shell fired at them by an Israeli tank.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably the "cease-fires" in Gaza and in Lebanon during which, in both places, Israel continues to launch attacks, claiming to be acting against perceived threats.
☕ Read our Morning Brief in order to catch up on everything you need to know going into this week. 👈
You have reached your article limit
Get the latest on Lebanon and the region.
Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months!