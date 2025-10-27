Israel killed 8 Gazans in last 48 hours; hostages' families say no phase 2 until all bodies returned | LIVE

Israeli parliament approves $308 million for rehabilitation along border with Lebanon

The Israeli parliament's Finance Committee approved a long-awaited transfer of NIS 1.2 billion ($308 million) for rehabilitation and economic recovery programs in northern Israel, Times of Israel reports.

The approval came after months of delays caused by the Finance Ministry’s refusal to provide supplementary information requested by the committee’s legal advisers, the outlet states.

The funding will be used to implement two government resolutions from July to support towns within a two-kilometer radius of the Lebanese border, whose residents were evacuated, and to revive businesses and municipal activity up to nine kilometers from the border.

Approximately 60,000 residents of northern Israel evacuated their homes amid the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah from October 2023 to November 2024.

Following the November cease-fire, Israel had difficultly convincing residents to return to their homes, while residents protested what they saw as their government's failure to secure their safety.

In late July, the Israeli army announced that 74 percent of northern residents had returned, which was a sharp increase from a few months prior, when only 30-40 percent had returned.