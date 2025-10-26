Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SOUTH LEBANON

UNIFIL confirms shooting down Israeli drone near Kfar Kila


L'OLJ / 26 October 2025 20:23

UNIFIL confirms shooting down Israeli drone near Kfar Kila

A French UNIFIL soldier handles a man-portable Mistral anti-aircraft missile to monitor violations of Lebanese airspace on July 8, 2025, at the peacekeeping forces' headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)

A spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed to L'Orient-Le Jour that the Israeli drone which crashed in Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district) was shot down by peacekeepers from the U.N. force while they were on patrol in the area.

The force indicated that this act was a "countermeasure" against the aircraft, which was "acting aggressively" toward the peacekeepers.

According to information from our correspondent in the region, the battalion involved in this incident is reportedly of French nationality. UNIFIL did not wish to confirm this information.

A statement detailing this incident will be released soon by the force's command.

This is a particularly rare move on the part of the peacekeepers.

On Oct. 17, 2024, during the open war between Hezbollah and Israel, a German navy vessel participating in UNIFIL had neutralized a drone off the Lebanese coast.

A spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed to L'Orient-Le Jour that the Israeli drone which crashed in Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district) was shot down by peacekeepers from the U.N. force while they were on patrol in the area.The force indicated that this act was a "countermeasure" against the aircraft, which was "acting aggressively" toward the peacekeepers.According to information from our correspondent in the region, the battalion involved in this incident is reportedly of French nationality. UNIFIL did not wish to confirm this information.A statement detailing this incident will be released soon by the force's command.This is a particularly rare move on the part of the peacekeepers.On Oct. 17, 2024, during the open war between Hezbollah and Israel, a German navy vessel...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read