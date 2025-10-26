UNIFIL confirms shooting down Israeli drone near Kfar Kila

A spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed to L'Orient-Le Jour that the Israeli drone which crashed in Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district) was shot down by peacekeepers from the U.N. force while they were on patrol in the area.

The force indicated that this act was a "countermeasure" against the aircraft, which was "acting aggressively" toward the peacekeepers.

According to information from our correspondent in the region, the battalion involved in this incident is reportedly of French nationality. UNIFIL did not wish to confirm this information.

A statement detailing this incident will be released soon by the force's command.

This is a particularly rare move on the part of the peacekeepers.

On Oct. 17, 2024, during the open war between Hezbollah and Israel, a German navy vessel participating in UNIFIL had neutralized a drone off the Lebanese coast.