UNIFIL shoots down Israeli drone as killings mount in Lebanon from Israeli attacks: Everything you need to know this Monday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Oct. 27, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L'Orient Today's WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:• U.S. envoy to Lebanon Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut today from Israel. She's expected to meet with Aoun, Salam and Berri and attend a meeting of the cease-fire monitoring committee.• Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and Director-General of General Security Hassan Choucair meet this morning along with their respective working teams to discuss coordination on work and residency permits for foreign workers.• The Railway and Public Transport Authority will be signing a memorandum of understanding with the Jounieh municipality at 1 p.m. today, thus launching a campaign to remove encroachments on Authority property,...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Oct. 27, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:• U.S. envoy to Lebanon Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut today from Israel. She's expected to meet with Aoun, Salam and Berri and attend a meeting of the cease-fire monitoring committee.• Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar and Director-General of General Security Hassan Choucair meet this morning along with their respective working teams to discuss coordination on work and residency permits for foreign workers.• The Railway and Public Transport Authority will be signing a memorandum of understanding with the Jounieh municipality at 1 p.m. today, thus launching a campaign to remove encroachments on Authority...

