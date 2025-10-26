Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel says will maintain 'full control' over security in Gaza Strip


L'OLJ / 26 October 2025 19:05

Palestinian children carrying salvaged objects in Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 25, 2025. (Credit: Bachar Taleb/AFP)

A spokesperson for the Israeli government said Israel would maintain "full control over security in the Gaza Strip," stating that the Israeli army would continue to oversee security operations even after the current phase of fighting ends, according to Reuters.

The same spokesperson also indicated that Red Cross teams and an Egyptian convoy were allowed on Sunday to cross the "Yellow Line" imposed by the Israeli army in Gaza to continue searching for the last 13 bodies of remaining hostages.

Additionally, Hamas members were allowed to join the Red Cross teams in areas controlled by the Israeli army in the south of the enclave, including Rafah and Khan Younis, as part of these searches, according to Israeli and Qatari media.

