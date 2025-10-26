Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA-KSA

Sharaa to attend Riyadh economic forum this week


/Reuters / 26 October 2025 14:52

Sharaa to attend Riyadh economic forum this week

U.S. President Donald Trump meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 14, 2025. (Credit: Saudi news agency via Reuters)

Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa will attend the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) economic forum in Riyadh this week, where he will deliver a speech, two sources told Reuters.

The Syrian presidency and the Saudi government’s media office were not immediately available for comment.

Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa will attend the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) economic forum in Riyadh this week, where he will deliver a speech, two sources told Reuters.

The Syrian presidency and the Saudi government’s media office were not immediately available for comment.

