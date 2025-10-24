Megaphone summoned by prosecutor after criticizing the promotion of former cybercrime chief Suzanne al-Hajj
Following a complaint filed by the husband and lawyer of former cybercrime chief Suzanne al-Hajj, the editors of Megaphone denounced the summons as “illegal,” arguing that the case should fall under the jurisdiction of the Publications Court.
Suzanne el-Hajj, officer with the Internal Security Forces. Photo ANI
The editor-in-chief and the director of local online media outlet Megaphone, Samer Frangieh and Jean Kassir, were summoned on Wednesday to appear before the Court of Cassations’ public prosecutor on Nov. 3, at the request of Deputy Prosecutor Tanios Saghbini.Their summons follows a complaint filed by lawyer Ziad Hobeiche on behalf of his wife, Suzanne al-Hajj, the former head of the Cybercrime Bureau within the Internal Security Forces (ISF).Arrested in 2018 in connection with the falsification of evidence used to accuse playwright Ziad Itani of collaborating with Israel, Hajj was acquitted the following year by the military court.She was recently appointed assistant to the head of the ISF central administration. More on this Acquitted in the Ziad Itani case, was Colonel Suzanne al-Hajj promoted recently? Hajj’s promotion sparked an...
