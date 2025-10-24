Megaphone summoned by prosecutor after criticizing the promotion of former cybercrime chief Suzanne al-Hajj

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The editor-in-chief and the director of local online media outlet Megaphone, Samer Frangieh and Jean Kassir, were summoned on Wednesday to appear before the Court of Cassations’ public prosecutor on Nov. 3, at the request of Deputy Prosecutor Tanios Saghbini.Their summons follows a complaint filed by lawyer Ziad Hobeiche on behalf of his wife, Suzanne al-Hajj, the former head of the Cybercrime Bureau within the Internal Security Forces (ISF).Arrested in 2018 in connection with the falsification of evidence used to accuse playwright Ziad Itani of collaborating with Israel, Hajj was acquitted the following year by the military court.She was recently appointed assistant to the head of the ISF central administration. More on this Acquitted in the Ziad Itani case, was Colonel Suzanne al-Hajj promoted recently? Hajj’s promotion sparked an...

The editor-in-chief and the director of local online media outlet Megaphone, Samer Frangieh and Jean Kassir, were summoned on Wednesday to appear before the Court of Cassations’ public prosecutor on Nov. 3, at the request of Deputy Prosecutor Tanios Saghbini.Their summons follows a complaint filed by lawyer Ziad Hobeiche on behalf of his wife, Suzanne al-Hajj, the former head of the Cybercrime Bureau within the Internal Security Forces (ISF).Arrested in 2018 in connection with the falsification of evidence used to accuse playwright Ziad Itani of collaborating with Israel, Hajj was acquitted the following year by the military court.She was recently appointed assistant to the head of the ISF central administration. More on this Acquitted in the Ziad Itani case, was Colonel Suzanne al-Hajj promoted recently? Hajj’s promotion...

