ISF announces September arrest of man who swallowed around 50 drug capsules

The narcotics unit, which arrested a Nigerian national on Sept. 7 as he attempted to smuggle about 50 drug capsules he had swallowed into Beirut's airport, revealed details of the case Thursday on the Internal Security Forces’ (ISF) Facebook page.

According to the ISF, the man, who was under suspicion, was apprehended by customs officers at the airport’s free zone as he arrived from Nigeria. “The individual was searched, as were his bags, but no illicit substances were discovered. On the order of the relevant prosecutor, he was then brought before the narcotics unit of the judicial police, which subjected him to an X-ray that revealed about 50 capsules he had swallowed,” the statement said.

“During his interrogation, the man stated that another Nigerian national had given him the capsules in Nigeria several hours before his departure. He confessed to swallowing 58 capsules,” the ISF added.

The agency noted that the arrest brings to seven the number of people detained in connection with the drug trafficking case — five Nigerians, one Brazilian, and one Lebanese. Legal measures have been taken against the suspect, who was referred to the competent authorities along with the seized items, under judicial instructions.

Lebanon continues to face pressure from Gulf countries to curb the production and trafficking of narcotics, particularly Captagon — an illegal synthetic amphetamine that was once Syria’s main export before the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

The Lebanese Army and security services have repeatedly announced drug-related arrests, seizures, and the dismantling of trafficking networks.