Nabih Berri calls for Parliamentary session on Oct. 28

BEIRUT — Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called Parliament to a plenary session on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m., according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

“This session will be dedicated to continuing to examine the bills and draft laws listed on the Sept. 29, 2025, session's agenda,” the statement relayed by NNA read.

That session was adjourned due to a loss of quorum midway after MPs from the Lebanese Forces and Kataeb once again walked out amid tensions during discussions over expatriate voting. The same scenario was repeated the following day.

Some MPs, including members of the Amal Movement headed by Berri, want to keep the 2017 electoral law unchanged, which provides for six additional MPs representing Lebanese abroad. Others, including the Lebanese Forces, are pushing for an amendment allowing expatriates to vote for all 128 current seats according to their place of origin.