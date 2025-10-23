Tannourine affair: From phone blackmail to sectarian battle, a week of controversy revisited

The Tannourine factory, in the valley of the village of the same name, in the Batroun district, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, the day after its reopening. (Photo Nemtala Edde/L'Orient-Le Jour)
"A storm in a water bottle." On Sunday in Tannourine (North Lebanon), during his press conference, Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury's intent was clear: to close the Tannourine affair surrounding the brand's water contamination. On Oct. 13, the Health Ministry ordered the water company to withdraw its products from the market due to bacterial contamination. Within days, what seemed to be a simple public health issue turned into a sectarian debate: in one version, they say that Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine, affiliated with Hezbollah, wanted to target a so-called "Christian" company; others claim that after Tannourine refused to provide water to Hezbollah for a scouts’ event on Oct. 12, the militia launched a smear campaign. Beyond sectarian reflexes, the affair mainly reveals serious deficiencies in...
