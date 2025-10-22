What you need to know about the bill to change 'Israelite' in Lebanese official documents

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google MP Paula Yacoubian from the Change bloc submitted a bill to Parliament last Thursday proposing to replace the term “Israelite” with “Jew” in Lebanese official documents, “such as legislative texts and identity papers,” she told L’Orient-Le Jour.Members of Lebanon’s Jewish community are currently identified as belonging to the “Israelite community,” a term rooted in the historical French mandate on Lebanese territory. The label “Israelite,” now outdated, was used in 19th- and early 20th-century France to refer to Jewish citizens.“It is a disgrace to keep this designation for the Jews of Lebanon, who are Lebanese citizens like any others,” said Yacoubian, who had submitted the same bill in February 2019, though it was never discussed. “Calling them ‘Israelites’ is obsolete and inaccurate: they are Jews, that’s the only correct term,” she...

MP Paula Yacoubian from the Change bloc submitted a bill to Parliament last Thursday proposing to replace the term "Israelite" with "Jew" in Lebanese official documents, "such as legislative texts and identity papers," she told L'Orient-Le Jour.Members of Lebanon's Jewish community are currently identified as belonging to the "Israelite community," a term rooted in the historical French mandate on Lebanese territory. The label "Israelite," now outdated, was used in 19th- and early 20th-century France to refer to Jewish citizens."It is a disgrace to keep this designation for the Jews of Lebanon, who are Lebanese citizens like any others," said Yacoubian, who had submitted the same bill in February 2019, though it was never discussed. "Calling them 'Israelites' is obsolete and inaccurate: they are Jews,...

