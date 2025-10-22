Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEGISTLATIVE AFFAIRS

What you need to know about the bill to change 'Israelite' in Lebanese official documents

This is not the first time that MP Paula Yacoubian has taken this step.

L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 22 October 2025 23:05

Lire cet article en Français
What you need to know about the bill to change 'Israelite' in Lebanese official documents

The Maghen Abraham Synagogue of Beirut, built in 1926, is currently closed to the public. Archive photo Mohammad Yassine/L'Orient-Le Jour

MP Paula Yacoubian from the Change bloc submitted a bill to Parliament last Thursday proposing to replace the term “Israelite” with “Jew” in Lebanese official documents, “such as legislative texts and identity papers,” she told L’Orient-Le Jour.Members of Lebanon’s Jewish community are currently identified as belonging to the “Israelite community,” a term rooted in the historical French mandate on Lebanese territory. The label “Israelite,” now outdated, was used in 19th- and early 20th-century France to refer to Jewish citizens.“It is a disgrace to keep this designation for the Jews of Lebanon, who are Lebanese citizens like any others,” said Yacoubian, who had submitted the same bill in February 2019, though it was never discussed. “Calling them ‘Israelites’ is obsolete and inaccurate: they are Jews, that’s the only correct term,” she...
