High-level French judicial delegation received by Judge Souheil Abboud

BEIRUT — A high-level French judicial delegation, led by Laureline Peyrefitte—Director of Criminal Affairs and Pardons at the French Justice Ministry — was received on Wednesday by Judge Souheil Abboud, President of the Supreme Judicial Council (CSM), following a meeting the previous day with President Joseph Aoun in Baabda.

Discussions focused on combating terrorism and strengthening judicial cooperation between Lebanon and France. According to the CSM press office, this includes concrete measures and tailored support for judges, particularly through the Judges’ Solidarity Fund, which oversees matters relating to the judiciary.

The two sides also addressed several sensitive issues, including corruption, the transfer of funds abroad, and the stalled investigation into the August 4, 2020 Beirut port explosion—despite its relaunch by Investigating Judge Tarek Bitar earlier this year. A joint action plan will be developed as a result of the meeting.

On Tuesday, Aoun, in the presence of Justice Minister Adel Nassar, emphasized before the French delegation "the importance of strengthening cooperation and support in the judicial field," stating that "most of Lebanon's problems result from the absence of effective judicial measures," according to a message on X from the Lebanese presidency.

He also welcomed that a "serious process is now underway to energize the work of justice, which is beginning to fully carry out its missions."