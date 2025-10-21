Igor Grechushkin Extradition: If denied, Bitar seeks to question him in Bulgaria

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Judicial judge Tarek Bitar recently asked the Bulgarian authorities for permission to question Igor Grechushkin in Bulgaria. Grechushkin is the alleged owner of Rhosus, the ship that transported the ammonium nitrate that caused the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. The shipment was unloaded in Beirut in 2014.A Russian-Cypriot national, Grechushkin, 45, was arrested in Bulgaria in early September based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at Lebanon’s request. Lebanon had issued an arrest warrant against him in October 2020.Following the announcement of Grechushkin’s arrest at Sofia Airport, Lebanese authorities swiftly requested his extradition based on a treaty between Lebanon and Bulgaria. More on this story Beirut to finalize extradition request for Igor Grechushkin With the help of the Lebanese Court of Cassation, the...

Judicial judge Tarek Bitar recently asked the Bulgarian authorities for permission to question Igor Grechushkin in Bulgaria. Grechushkin is the alleged owner of Rhosus, the ship that transported the ammonium nitrate that caused the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. The shipment was unloaded in Beirut in 2014.A Russian-Cypriot national, Grechushkin, 45, was arrested in Bulgaria in early September based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at Lebanon’s request. Lebanon had issued an arrest warrant against him in October 2020.Following the announcement of Grechushkin’s arrest at Sofia Airport, Lebanese authorities swiftly requested his extradition based on a treaty between Lebanon and Bulgaria. More on this story Beirut to finalize extradition request for Igor Grechushkin With the help of the Lebanese Court of Cassation, the...

