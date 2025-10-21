Igor Grechushkin Extradition: If denied, Bitar seeks to question him in Bulgaria

The damage caused by the double explosion at the port of Beirut on Aug. 4, 2020. (Mohammad Yassin/L'Orient Today)
Judicial judge Tarek Bitar recently asked the Bulgarian authorities for permission to question Igor Grechushkin in Bulgaria. Grechushkin is the alleged owner of Rhosus, the ship that transported the ammonium nitrate that caused the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. The shipment was unloaded in Beirut in 2014.A Russian-Cypriot national, Grechushkin, 45, was arrested in Bulgaria in early September based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at Lebanon’s request. Lebanon had issued an arrest warrant against him in October 2020.Following the announcement of Grechushkin’s arrest at Sofia Airport, Lebanese authorities swiftly requested his extradition based on a treaty between Lebanon and Bulgaria. More on this story Beirut to finalize extradition request for Igor Grechushkin With the help of the Lebanese Court of Cassation, the...
Judicial judge Tarek Bitar recently asked the Bulgarian authorities for permission to question Igor Grechushkin in Bulgaria. Grechushkin is the alleged owner of Rhosus, the ship that transported the ammonium nitrate that caused the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020. The shipment was unloaded in Beirut in 2014.A Russian-Cypriot national, Grechushkin, 45, was arrested in Bulgaria in early September based on an Interpol Red Notice issued at Lebanon’s request. Lebanon had issued an arrest warrant against him in October 2020.Following the announcement of Grechushkin’s arrest at Sofia Airport, Lebanese authorities swiftly requested his extradition based on a treaty between Lebanon and Bulgaria. More on this story Beirut to finalize extradition request for Igor Grechushkin With the help of the Lebanese Court of Cassation, the...