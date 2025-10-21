Lebanon gets its first 'Shark Tank,' turning business into entertainment

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Lebanon finally has its own version of "Shark Tank," after over 45 different editions of the reality TV show around the world. Conceived of in Japan nearly 25 years ago and brought to popularity first in Canada and then in the U.S., "Shark Tank" show acts as a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative projects to a panel of potential investors."During a meeting with the LBCI CEO in Dubai, Pierre al-Daher asked me if the format was available for Lebanon," says the show’s producer Mazen Lahham, founder and CEO of Different Productions, which also produces the UAE version. His goal? "To support Lebanese youth. The timing is perfect because the show is an excellent platform at a time when the country lacks opportunities and banks are failing.""This is the biggest reality show about the...

