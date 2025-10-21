Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Lebanon gets its first 'Shark Tank,' turning business into entertainment

The business reality TV show features entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of potential investors. The Lebanese edition aired its debut episode on Sunday.

L'OLJ / By Alexandre BARAKAT, 21 October 2025 15:43

Lebanon gets its first 'Shark Tank,' turning business into entertainment

Maroun Chammas, Hassan Ezzeddine, Christine Assouad, Georges Karam and Alain Bejjani make up the panel of investors on the show. (Photo courtesy of LBCI)

Lebanon finally has its own version of "Shark Tank," after over 45 different editions of the reality TV show around the world. Conceived of in Japan nearly 25 years ago and brought to popularity first in Canada and then in the U.S., "Shark Tank" show acts as a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative projects to a panel of potential investors."During a meeting with the LBCI CEO in Dubai, Pierre al-Daher asked me if the format was available for Lebanon," says the show’s producer Mazen Lahham, founder and CEO of Different Productions, which also produces the UAE version. His goal? "To support Lebanese youth. The timing is perfect because the show is an excellent platform at a time when the country lacks opportunities and banks are failing.""This is the biggest reality show about the...
