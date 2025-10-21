Gaza cease-fire: A truce in fits and starts

Palestinians inspect the damage around their homes after an Israeli strike targeted the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza the previous day, on October 20, 2025. Eyad Baba/AFP
"There are going to be fits and starts," U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said Monday when asked about the durability of the cease-fire in Gaza ahead of his scheduled Oct. 21 visit to Jerusalem. "Hamas is going to fire on Israel. Israel is going to have to respond."The day before, an incident briefly set the enclave ablaze and tested the peace agreement.The Israeli army claimed that fighters identified as Hamas members fired anti-tank missiles on Sunday, Oct. 19, during a house demolition operation in Rafah, in an area occupied by Israeli soldiers. An Israeli soldier and an officer were killed. While the army's reports did not specify whether the attack had been planned, Israeli forces suggested the armed individuals emerged from underground tunnels. Missed this interview? 'Israel would rather deal with Hamas than...
