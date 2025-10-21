A Mediterranean that delivers for its people

It is in this mindset that we are now building a common Mediterranean space. We are bringing our cooperation to a new level – by proposing the “Pact for the Mediterranean.”

The Pact is about joint actions based on shared interests and mutual benefits. Its architecture is flexible and open to new fields.

Our story of the strengthened partnership between the EU and the countries of our Southern Neighbourhood starts with people. People of all generations are at the heart of this new Pact. The Mediterranean’s greatest resource, is its youth, its talent and its creativity. Yet too often, opportunities stop at barriers between countries.

The Pact, therefore, starts out with a bold idea: a Mediterranean University connecting students from north and south, east and west of the Mare Nostrum (Our sea). Through shared courses, summer schools, joint degrees, and mobility opportunities, and one day, joint campuses, people will learn to speak the same language of cooperation and innovation.

Cultural ties and diverse identities are our soft power. We will promote cultural exchanges and heritage and support sustainable tourism. And because sports bring people together, our #BeActive campaigns and the support for the "Mediterranean Games" will strengthen our bonds and promote equality through participation.

The second chapter of this story is about building prosperity, building a more integrated and sustainable Mediterranean economy. Our goal is clear – vitalizing trade and investment, creating quality jobs and opportunities. We will remove unnecessary barriers and build trust for investors.

We intend to boost entrepreneurship, in particular for start-ups and SMEs. Digital transformation is another key driver. Through the Tech Business Offer, we will strengthen connectivity via the MEDUSA and Blue-Raman cables, extend 5G, and empower rural areas. Together we will build a truly integrated digital economy in supporting AI, data infrastructure, and cybersecurity training.

And we want to build a future with clean energy and energy security. The Trans-Mediterranean Renewable Energy and Clean Tech Initiative (T-MED) will invest in solar, wind, and hydrogen, turning the Mediterranean into a powerhouse of clean energy. A T-MED Investment Platform will bring together public and private financing, while a T-MED Skills Agenda will ensure that nobody is left behind in this green transition.

With the Blue Mediterranean Health and Wealth Initiative, we are going to invest in sustainable fisheries, clean seas and maritime innovation. And through new and existing transport corridors and networks, we will connect people and goods more efficiently — by rail, road, sea, and air. Clean fuels and smarter urban mobility will make this sustainable.

Our final chapter is about security, preparedness, and migration management. No prosperity can flourish without stability. We are going to step up our cooperation on security. We will prevent conflict, counter disinformation, and respond to threats — from cyberattacks to violent extremism.

A Disaster Preparedness program will build an AI-based Early Warning System, enhance food security, and expand civil protection including a new firefighting hub for the entire region.

Migration management remains one of our most important shared challenges. Through the whole-of-route approach, we intend to strengthen border management and prevent illegal migration. We want to strengthen the fight against migrants’ smuggling and trafficking in human beings.

We will support voluntary return and reintegration of migrants and enhance cooperation on returns from the EU. We will operationalise judicial and law enforcement cooperation to strengthen the fight against serious crime and terrorism. Migration can also be seen as an opportunity by promoting safe and legal pathways of labor migration through talent partnerships and mobility.

"The Pact for the Mediterranean" is not just a political declaration. It is an action plan for tangible results. And all initiatives should be open to participation by the neighbours of our neighbours, in particular the Gulf countries.

Opportunities for people, stronger economies, and more security for all. Let us embark on a joint journey and create a truly common Mediterranean space.

One sea. One pact. One future.