Iran declares its cooperation agreement with UN nuclear agency void

Iran has announced it has annulled the cooperation agreement it signed in September with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council said Monday, according to state media.

This announcement comes about three weeks after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi warned that Tehran would end the agreement — which allowed the IAEA to resume inspections at Iranian nuclear sites — if Western powers reinstated U.N. sanctions.

Those sanctions were reinstated last month by the E3 (France, Germany, United Kingdom) through the "snapback" mechanism.

"The agreement has been annulled," Larijani said during a meeting in Tehran with his Iraqi counterpart, according to official media. "Of course, if the Agency presents a new proposal, we will consider it within the secretariat," he added.

This confirmation marks a setback for the IAEA, which has been trying to reestablish cooperation with Tehran since the bombings of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel and the United States in June.