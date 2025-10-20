Diaspora vote: 'You cannot reduce Parliament to yourself alone,' Geagea tells Berri

BEIRUT — Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea launched a new attack on Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, accusing him of trying to monopolize Parliament’s decision-making power over his stance on expatriate voting in the May 2026 elections.

In a post on X, Geagea quoted a statement he claimed Berri made — one the latter has denied. “It is the parliamentary majority — not you, nor any individual on their own, with all due respect to you and everyone else — that holds decision-making power in Parliament,” Geagea wrote, criticizing Berri for refusing to include on the agenda of a plenary session an amendment to the 2017 electoral law.

The amendment would allow Lebanese expatriates to vote from their countries of residence for all 128 MPs. “You cannot reduce Parliament to yourself alone,” Geagea said, adding, “It is either the Constitution, the law and the system, or the law of the jungle. And we will no longer accept the law of the jungle.”