Nearly 18% Lebanese projected to suffer from food insecurity this month, says WFP

The humanitarian impact has worsened due to a sharp decrease in funding, with food aid coverage dropping by about 45% between 2024 and 2025.

L'OLJ / By Ghassan NEHME, 20 October 2025 17:24

Lire cet article en Français
A woman preparing vegetable-based dishes. (Credit: Illustrative photo by Hadi Bou Ayash/FAO Lebanon)

Food insecurity is once again worsening in Lebanon, according to the U.N.'S World Food Programme's September 2025 report, which was published earlier this month. The document projects that 18 percent of the Lebanese population — about 700,000 people — are expected to face food insecurity this month, up from 15 percent in June 2025.This 10-page report highlights how inflation, economic stagnation and successive shocks since 2019 have eroded the purchasing power of both the Lebanese population and Syrian refugees. In the news Inflation in Lebanon slows down in August, but remains high The report explains that since 2019, the price of food basket has increased 64-fold, while the cost of other essential goods and services has risen 36-fold, causing what the WFP describes as a lasting erosion of livelihoods. Additionally, the...
