Are Hezbollah and Hamas in the same boat? On the issue of the cease-fire agreement and their respective arsenals, both groups are speaking in almost identical terms — with only slight nuances — as though, from Lebanon to Gaza, the same scenario was unfolding.Yet, Gazans expressed great joy with the signing of the Sharm al-Sheikh agreement, believing that the war was truly over — all the more so given the presence of top international officials, chief among them U.S. President Donald Trump.By contrast, the Nov. 27, 2024 agreement with Lebanon was announced without much fanfare. And Israel continued its bombardments, particularly in the South and in the Bekaa.However, due to the ambiguity surrounding the interpretation of the agreement in Lebanon, the issue of Hezbollah's weapons immediately became the main headline after the cease-fire...

