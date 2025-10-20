Strike on oil tanker off Yemeni coast renews suspicions of a shadow war

Supporters of the Houthis in Yemen hold up a portrait of Major General Mohammad al-Ghamari, the Houthis’ military leader, during a rally condemning Israel, the day after the group announced Ghamari’s death in an Israeli attack earlier this year, in Sanaa, Oct. 17, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Huwais/AFP)
As has been the case during the previous two Gaza cease-fires, the latest truce has extended to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where the Houthis had been targeting commercial ships linked to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, in support of Palestinians and their ally, Hamas.But this lull was interrupted over the weekend when a commercial oil tanker caught fire off the Yemeni coast following an attack that seemed to resemble the Houthis' tactics.British maritime security company Ambrey reported that the MV Falcon, a vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), "was hit by a projectile" on Saturday, Oct. 18, about 60 nautical miles (110 km) south of Ahwar, on Yemen's southern coast. The European naval mission Aspides confirmed the incident, but the Houthis officially denied any involvement, according to an official from...
