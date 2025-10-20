Strike on oil tanker off Yemeni coast renews suspicions of a shadow war

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As has been the case during the previous two Gaza cease-fires, the latest truce has extended to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where the Houthis had been targeting commercial ships linked to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, in support of Palestinians and their ally, Hamas.But this lull was interrupted over the weekend when a commercial oil tanker caught fire off the Yemeni coast following an attack that seemed to resemble the Houthis' tactics.British maritime security company Ambrey reported that the MV Falcon, a vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), "was hit by a projectile" on Saturday, Oct. 18, about 60 nautical miles (110 km) south of Ahwar, on Yemen's southern coast. The European naval mission Aspides confirmed the incident, but the Houthis officially denied any involvement, according to an official from...

As has been the case during the previous two Gaza cease-fires, the latest truce has extended to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where the Houthis had been targeting commercial ships linked to Israel since Oct. 7, 2023, in support of Palestinians and their ally, Hamas.But this lull was interrupted over the weekend when a commercial oil tanker caught fire off the Yemeni coast following an attack that seemed to resemble the Houthis' tactics.British maritime security company Ambrey reported that the MV Falcon, a vessel carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), "was hit by a projectile" on Saturday, Oct. 18, about 60 nautical miles (110 km) south of Ahwar, on Yemen's southern coast. The European naval mission Aspides confirmed the incident, but the Houthis officially denied any involvement, according to an official from...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in