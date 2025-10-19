Berri receives Tarek Mazraani, founder of the ‘Gathering of Residents of Southern Border Villages,’ threatened by Israel

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received Tarek Mazraani, founder of the “Gathering of Residents of Southern Border Villages,” in Ain al-Tineh. Mazraani was recently threatened by the Israeli army, according to a statement shared by our correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.

The engineer presented the Amal Movement leader, an ally of Hezbollah, with “a list of demands and proposals from the gathering, which includes representatives from most of the border villages, from Naqoura (Sour) to Shebaa (Hasbaya).” They are calling for the immediate clearance of debris and the start of reconstruction work in areas destroyed by Israel, which continues to shell southern Lebanon daily, despite the cease-fire agreed at the end of November with Hezbollah. They also demand assistance for displaced families and residents returning to their villages, according to the statement.

Nabih Berri reaffirmed that “the Israeli message has been clear since the raid targeting a large gathering of vehicles and bulldozers in Msayleh, on the night of Friday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 11, an attack on civil infrastructure and equipment mobilized for reconstruction.” A similar attack had occurred in Ansar on Thursday night.

The Parliament Speaker also condemned “the threats against Tarek Mazraani and rejected any type of threat or aggression toward reconstruction actors in the South as well as residents living in safety.” He questioned, “Is harvesting olives considered a violation of the ceasefire?”

On the afternoon of Oct. 12, an Israeli drone flew over the town of Yohmor el-Chaqif in the Nabatieh district, broadcasting via loudspeakers a message calling “an engineer named Tarek Mazraani to leave immediately.”