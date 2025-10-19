A Daesh cell dismantled near Damascus

Syrian security forces carried out an operation on Saturday against a cell of the terrorist group Daesh in the Qalamoun region on the outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Sunday in a statement reported by the site al-Modon.

According to the statement, Syrian intelligence services organized the operation in cooperation with the Directorate of Internal Security Forces of the Rif (governorate) of Damascus, targeting the cell active in this area. This “made it possible to dismantle the network, arrest one of its members, and neutralize two others who had attempted to detonate their explosive belts.” “One of the two men died from his injuries,” the source added.

The Syrian ministry emphasized that “a quantity of individual weapons and various ammunition, as well as explosive belts ready for detonation, were seized on site,” adding that the suspects were transferred to the competent judiciary.

According to sources cited by al-Modon, helicopters from international allied forces fighting Daesh were involved in this operation.