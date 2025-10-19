International donors' conferences for Lebanon on track, France waits for Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, upon his arrival in Beirut, Jan. 23, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/ L'Orient-Le Jour)
The long-awaited international conference in support of the Lebanese Army will be held by the end of 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed in a letter sent last Tuesday to his Lebanese counterpart, Joseph Aoun. The official green light has now been given to begin preparations for the event.“Macron’s move was very important on the political level,” a French diplomatic source told L’Orient-Le Jour, noting that the Lebanese military — which plays a central role in discussions over Hezbollah’s disarmament — remains a key priority for the international community.But where will the conference take place? For now, that remains unclear. The option of holding it in Riyadh — which would signal a Saudi political return to Lebanon — appears increasingly unlikely. However, that does not mean Saudi Arabia will not provide financial support,...
