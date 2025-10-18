Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Tobacco, diesel, and impunity: Tackling Lebanon’s rising cancer crisis


By Joëlle M. ABI-RACHED, 18 October 2025 14:23

Visible pollution above Beirut. (Credit: João Sousa)

Lebanon has just reached the top of a ranking no one wants to lead: the sharpest increase in age-standardized cancer mortality since 1990 — about 80 percent in 2023. This is shown by analyses from the Global Burden of Disease published in The Lancet. The chart from British tabloid Daily Mail, which touched off an uproar in Lebanon, is based on data produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and is publicly available.A verdict on failed policiesContrary to what Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine claims, the “+80 percent” figure is not an “exaggeration” or a confusion: it refers to the increase in age-standardized cancer mortality (ASDR) between 1990 and 2023. In other words, when comparing for age structure, cancer mortality has surged in Lebanon — a sign of deteriorating policies and exposures, not a statistical...
Lebanon has just reached the top of a ranking no one wants to lead: the sharpest increase in age-standardized cancer mortality since 1990 — about 80 percent in 2023. This is shown by analyses from the Global Burden of Disease published in The Lancet. The chart from British tabloid Daily Mail, which touched off an uproar in Lebanon, is based on data produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and is publicly available.A verdict on failed policiesContrary to what Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine claims, the “+80 percent” figure is not an “exaggeration” or a confusion: it refers to the increase in age-standardized cancer mortality (ASDR) between 1990 and 2023. In other words, when comparing for age structure, cancer mortality has surged in Lebanon — a sign of deteriorating policies and exposures, not a...
