Ansar strikes: Major impact on air pollution from the explosion of tons of fuel oil

The South Lebanon Water Authority announced that Thursday's Israeli raid hit its strategic fuel reserve in Nabatieh. Expert Charbel Afif explains the consequences.

By Suzanne BAAKLINI, 18 October 2025 12:53

Ansar strikes: Major impact on air pollution from the explosion of tons of fuel oil

Firefighters arrive on the scene to extinguish the fires that have ravaged a cement complex following a series of Israeli airstrikes, in the village of Ansar, in southern Lebanon, on Oct. 16, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP)

Half a million liters of fuel oil went up in smoke Thursday night, following an Israeli airstrike on the village of Ansar (Nabatieh district) — the most intense attack since the cease-fire, according to the South Lebanon Water Authority."The authority's strategic reservoir was hit and completely destroyed, it contained half a million liters of fuel oil [or 500 tons] used by all the villages in the South to run generators that pump water from wells," the statement said.The explosion of such a quantity of fuel oil is not only lethal in and of itself, but also because of the pollution it produces. Charbel Afif, an air pollution expert and professor at Saint Joseph University, explained to L'Orient-Le Jour the repercussions for air quality and the environment.L'Orient-le jour: What is the impact of this explosion on air...
