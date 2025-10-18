Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
JUSTICE

The price of freedom: 11M dollar bail for Hannibal Gaddafi

“This spectacle must stop,” declared Gaddafi's lawyer following the hearing.

By Claude ASSAF, 18 October 2025 12:11

The price of freedom: 11M dollar bail for Hannibal Gaddafi

Hannibal Gaddafi and Sept. 27, 2011. (Credit: AFP)

Investigative judge Zaher Hamadeh on Friday ordered the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in exchange for $11 million bail. Gaddafi remains under a travel ban.Gaddafi — whose wife is Lebanese — was arrested in December 2015 in Lebanon for “withholding information” in the case of the August 1978 disappearance in Libya of Imam Moussa al-Sadr, president of the Higher Shiite Islamic Council and founder of the Amal movement, and his two companions, journalist Abbas Badreddine and Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub.Of Tunisian nationality and currently in Lebanon to closely follow the case, Inès Harrak — coordinator and head of communications for Gaddafi’s defense team — told L’Orient-Le Jour that a request would be filed to remove the bail amount. “In exchange for what must this bail be paid?Hasn’t he already paid...
