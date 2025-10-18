The price of freedom: 11M dollar bail for Hannibal Gaddafi

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Investigative judge Zaher Hamadeh on Friday ordered the release of Hannibal Gaddafi, son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in exchange for $11 million bail. Gaddafi remains under a travel ban.Gaddafi — whose wife is Lebanese — was arrested in December 2015 in Lebanon for “withholding information” in the case of the August 1978 disappearance in Libya of Imam Moussa al-Sadr, president of the Higher Shiite Islamic Council and founder of the Amal movement, and his two companions, journalist Abbas Badreddine and Sheikh Mohammad Yaacoub.Of Tunisian nationality and currently in Lebanon to closely follow the case, Inès Harrak — coordinator and head of communications for Gaddafi’s defense team — told L’Orient-Le Jour that a request would be filed to remove the bail amount. “In exchange for what must this bail be paid?Hasn’t he already paid...

