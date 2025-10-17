8 Druze Syrians arrive in Lebanon after month of detention in Egypt

Eight Syrian Druze nationals from the province of Sweida, who were arrested in Egypt exactly one month ago, arrived in Beirut on Thursday afternoon after being released by the Egyptian judiciary early Wednesday morning.

Their release was made possible thanks to the joint "mediation" of Druze Sheikh Akl Sami Abi al-Mouna, Druze leader and former Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) chief Walid Joumblatt, PSP MP Hadi Abou el-Hosn and Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon Alaa’ Moussa, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The online news website Rased.org reported in mid-September that "according to media sources, their arrest is linked to political reasons," including "accusations of ties with foreign parties, but with no official Egyptian explanation." It also noted that among the eight former detainees were "three activists."

Sectarian clashes broke out last July in Sweida, Syria, between local Sunni clans, aided by fighters of the Ahmad al-Sharaa regime, and the Druze of Sweida. These clashes left thousands dead.

On Sept. 16, Damascus announced the creation of a “head of internal security” position for the city, entrusted to a local Druze leader, in an attempt to ease tensions.

Arrested for 'social gathering'

According to MP Hadi Abou al-Hosn, the eight men, who had sought refuge in Egypt with their families after the clashes, "had gathered for a social occasion."

"The Egyptian authorities, who are within their rights to prohibit such gatherings, then summoned" and arrested them, the MP explained.

Quickly informed by families of the detainees, Druze authorities in Lebanon turned to diplomacy, he continued.

Sheikh Sami Abi al-Mona initiated steps with the support of Walid Joumblatt and Hosn, approaching the Egyptian ambassador in Beirut, who responded immediately.

"Cleared of all suspicion, the eight men were released from prison at dawn on Wednesday but were kept in detention until they boarded a flight to Beirut," Hosn said, adding that these individuals "were no longer allowed to remain in Egypt."

"Pending their return to Syria, they obtained authorization from General Security to stay in Lebanon," the MP stated. "The people of Sweida are paying the price for poor governance in Syria. They are innocent," he lamented.

Upon their arrival at Beirut's airport, the eight men went to the Druze House in Verdun, where Mona received them.