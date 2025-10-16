Beirut governor calls for regulation of unauthorized drinking water treatment stations

Beirut governor Marwan Abboud on Thursday notified owners of water treatment, refining and distribution stations operating in the Beirut governorate that they must regularize their legal status within one month.

“In the public interest and to protect citizens’ health, all owners of unauthorized stations for the treatment, refining, packaging and sale of drinking water currently operating in the Beirut governorate have one month from the publication of this circular to regularize their legal status,” Abboud said in a circular, according to a statement from the municipality’s public relations department.

The announcement comes three days after authorities’ still-controversial decision to order the mineral water producer Tannourine to withdraw its products from the market over alleged bacterial contamination.

According to the text of the circular, the measure aims to safeguard public health and safety. The owners concerned must “submit a request for authorization to the Health or Industry ministries, in accordance with current procedures, or face legal action, which may include the closure of noncompliant stations,” Abboud said.