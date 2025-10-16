Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

Editorial

Fifi ABOU DIB'S L'impression

The snow has melted over Gaza


By Fifi ABOU DIB, 16 October 2025 15:09

A cease-fire agreement, the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian “prisoners,” the return of bodies on both sides — and everything else still to be done. U.S. President Donald Trump, the main architect of the end of a war that had dragged on too long, expressed satisfaction at seeing people return “home.”“Peace in the Middle East” — the words rhyme and sound pleasant to his ear. They bounce from one cheek to the other like a piece of candy. He has found a punch line, a marketing slogan he is determined to include in his charm speech at Sharm al-Sheikh.“Gaza razed” also has an alliteration to it, but it does not play the same tune.People — Palestinians — are indeed returning home. They have been seen retracing, from south to north, the long coastal road of al-Rashid, Gaza’s seafront corniche, some on foot, others taking turns with...
A cease-fire agreement, the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian “prisoners,” the return of bodies on both sides — and everything else still to be done. U.S. President Donald Trump, the main architect of the end of a war that had dragged on too long, expressed satisfaction at seeing people return “home.”“Peace in the Middle East” — the words rhyme and sound pleasant to his ear. They bounce from one cheek to the other like a piece of candy. He has found a punch line, a marketing slogan he is determined to include in his charm speech at Sharm al-Sheikh.“Gaza razed” also has an alliteration to it, but it does not play the same tune.People — Palestinians — are indeed returning home. They have been seen retracing, from south to north, the long coastal road of al-Rashid, Gaza’s seafront corniche, some on foot,...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read