The snow has melted over Gaza

A cease-fire agreement, the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian “prisoners,” the return of bodies on both sides — and everything else still to be done. U.S. President Donald Trump, the main architect of the end of a war that had dragged on too long, expressed satisfaction at seeing people return “home.”“Peace in the Middle East” — the words rhyme and sound pleasant to his ear. They bounce from one cheek to the other like a piece of candy. He has found a punch line, a marketing slogan he is determined to include in his charm speech at Sharm al-Sheikh.“Gaza razed” also has an alliteration to it, but it does not play the same tune.People — Palestinians — are indeed returning home. They have been seen retracing, from south to north, the long coastal road of al-Rashid, Gaza’s seafront corniche, some on foot, others taking turns with...
A cease-fire agreement, the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian “prisoners,” the return of bodies on both sides — and everything else still to be done. U.S. President Donald Trump, the main architect of the end of a war that had dragged on too long, expressed satisfaction at seeing people return “home.”“Peace in the Middle East” — the words rhyme and sound pleasant to his ear. They bounce from one cheek to the other like a piece of candy. He has found a punch line, a marketing slogan he is determined to include in his charm speech at Sharm al-Sheikh.“Gaza razed” also has an alliteration to it, but it does not play the same tune.People — Palestinians — are indeed returning home. They have been seen retracing, from south to north, the long coastal road of al-Rashid, Gaza’s seafront corniche, some on foot,...