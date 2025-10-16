Berri convenes Parliament Tuesday to elect several key posts

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri summoned MPs on Thursday for a plenary assembly next Tuesday at 11 a.m., marking the first session of the ordinary fall term.

This session, as every year, will serve to elect several MPs to key parliamentary posts, including two secretaries, three commissioners, and the chairs of the parliamentary committees, "in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 44 of the Constitution and Article 3 of the bylaws to elect two secretaries and three commissioners, and in accordance with Article 19 of the bylaws to elect the members of the parliamentary committees," according to a statement issued by Ain al-Tineh.

While no legislation is scheduled for this meeting, the backdrop of heightened political tensions in Parliament in recent weeks over expatriate voting in the legislative elections planned for May 2026 means that anti-Hezbollah MPs could take advantage of this session to once again put the issue of the electoral law on the table.