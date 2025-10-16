Lebanese women’s right to pass on nationality: New draft with emergency character

“Every person born to a Lebanese father or mother is considered Lebanese.” It will be enough to add the word “mother” to Article 1 of the Lebanese nationality law to change the lives of thousands of women and their families. In Lebanon, this article only mentions the “Lebanese father,” excluding Lebanese mothers from the right to pass on their nationality to their children born to a foreign father, as well as to their spouse.The rewritten article appears in an amendment proposal Change MP Cynthia Zarazir submitted to Parliament on Sept. 2 under number 156/2025. This is not the first attempt to adapt this century-old law, but it is the first time that this proposal is classified as a matter of double urgency, said the “My Nationality is a Right for Me and My Family” campaign during a press conference at the Press Syndicate in Beirut on...
