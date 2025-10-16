Salam tours Saida to 'review development projects in the city'

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is conducting a tour around Saida, south Lebanon, Thursday to "review development projects in the city," according to local news agencies.

He first visited the city's Turkish hospital, which was inaugurated with great fanfare in 2010. Intended to become a reference center for treating severe burns — a critical gap in the region — the Turkish hospital has never actually opened its doors due to a lack of funding. It only operated partially during the Israeli escalation in Lebanon last fall to accommodate the influx of wounded, after attacks by the Israeli state rendered eight hospitals in the country non-operational.

Salam was "able to see the needs of the facility firsthand," the National News Agency (NNA) reported, notably as he spoke with the chair of the hospital's board, Mona Tiriaki, as well as several staff members. He toured the various departments, accompanied by Environment Minister Tamara Elzein, Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny, and Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, added NNA. Afterward, Salam visited the fish market at the port of Saida.

The tour includes a visit to a waste treatment center, a wastewater treatment plant, the city’s public hospital, the Saida Serail, and finally its municipality.

Salam had already toured south Lebanon in February, then with a political and security focus. He visited Sour, Marjayoun, Khiam, and Nabatieh, shortly after the Israeli withdrawal from most areas that its army had occupied, following its latest war against Hezbollah.

A week ago, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri harshly criticized the Salam government, accusing it of being completely uninterested in the residents of the south. Salam responded to the criticism, notably citing this tour, which was conducted "less than 48 hours after our government obtained a vote of confidence."