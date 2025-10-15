Rafah reopening tests new Gaza cease-fire

Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing to be allowed into the Gaza Strip early in the morning of October 15, 2025. Photo AFP
In May 2024, as the Israeli army escalated its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, it reached the Rafah border crossing — the territory’s only gateway to Egypt and its last link to the outside world. Since then, the crossing has remained under Israeli control.More than a year later, as part of a new cease-fire brokered by Washington, Rafah is preparing to reopen under the supervision of the European Union (EU) through its EUBAM border monitoring mission.On Tuesday, Israel announced that it would keep the crossing closed and cut humanitarian aid deliveries by half to protest Hamas’ delay in returning the bodies of several Israeli hostages. A few hours later, after the handover of four bodies, the Israeli government said the crossing would reopen “soon.” Missed this part? Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a symbol of Israeli horror,...
