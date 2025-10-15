Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a symbol of Israeli horror, quietly packs up

In the wake of the cease-fire, the quiet disappearance of a controversial aid organization lays bare the political and humanitarian tensions around Gaza’s future.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 15 October 2025 16:26

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a symbol of Israeli horror, quietly packs up

A man walks with a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) box filled with pieces of wood, near a fence that used to serve as a barrier at the "Netzarim corridor," near Nuseirat, in the center of the Gaza Strip, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

As humanitarian aid convoys resumed their routes into Gaza and residents tried to rebuild their shattered lives, a structure emblematic of one of the most violent chapters of the war began to disappear quietly. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), created in May 2024 under U.S. and Israeli supervision to coordinate aid in areas controlled by the Israeli army, ended its operations just days after the cease-fire negotiated by Washington took effect.During the summit in Sharm al-Sheikh, held to celebrate what he described as “the greatest peace deal of the century,” U.S. President Donald Trump said that humanitarian aid was now flowing in, with hundreds of trucks carrying food, medical supplies and other essentials, funded largely by those attending the event. At the same time, according to residents and security sources cited by The New...
