Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

'The right to know the truth is sacred,' says Aoun before the National Commission for the Disappeared


By L'Orient Today staff, 15 October 2025 12:46

'The right to know the truth is sacred,' says Aoun before the National Commission for the Disappeared

The President of the Lebanese Republic, Joseph Aoun, receiving the National Commission for the Missing in Lebanon, on Oct. 15, 2025. (Credit: NNA)

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun affirmed Wednesday, before the National Commission for the Disappeared in Lebanon, that "the right to know the truth is sacred for all families of the disappeared and forcibly deported."

He also called for "cooperation and breaking the wall of silence to help reveal the truth, however difficult it may be."

His remarks come a day after a Syrian judicial delegation visited Beirut to resolve several outstanding issues, including the case of the forcibly disappeared.

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri announced Tuesday to L’Orient Today that a "first draft of the judicial agreement" between the two countries was ready.

The text specifies that both parties have agreed to "support the follow-up commission on the case of the forcibly disappeared," to "hand over all information in Syria’s possession on security operations in Lebanon under the previous regime, notably political assassinations," and to "search for fugitives from Lebanese justice present in Syria and hand them over to Lebanese authorities."

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun affirmed Wednesday, before the National Commission for the Disappeared in Lebanon, that "the right to know the truth is sacred for all families of the disappeared and forcibly deported."He also called for "cooperation and breaking the wall of silence to help reveal the truth, however difficult it may be."His remarks come a day after a Syrian judicial delegation visited Beirut to resolve several outstanding issues, including the case of the forcibly disappeared. Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri announced Tuesday to L’Orient Today that a "first draft of the judicial agreement" between the two countries was ready. The text specifies that both parties have agreed to "support the follow-up commission on the case of the forcibly disappeared," to "hand over all...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read