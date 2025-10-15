'The right to know the truth is sacred,' says Aoun before the National Commission for the Disappeared

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun affirmed Wednesday, before the National Commission for the Disappeared in Lebanon, that "the right to know the truth is sacred for all families of the disappeared and forcibly deported."

He also called for "cooperation and breaking the wall of silence to help reveal the truth, however difficult it may be."

His remarks come a day after a Syrian judicial delegation visited Beirut to resolve several outstanding issues, including the case of the forcibly disappeared.

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri announced Tuesday to L’Orient Today that a "first draft of the judicial agreement" between the two countries was ready.

The text specifies that both parties have agreed to "support the follow-up commission on the case of the forcibly disappeared," to "hand over all information in Syria’s possession on security operations in Lebanon under the previous regime, notably political assassinations," and to "search for fugitives from Lebanese justice present in Syria and hand them over to Lebanese authorities."