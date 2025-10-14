Pope Leo XIV commends Druze Sheikh Akl’s stances 'in favor of peace'

Druze Sheikh Akl Sami Abi al-Mona on Tuesday received a written message from the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, in which Pope Leo XIV praised 'his responsible positions, considering that religions must serve humanity, protect life and human rights, strengthen a culture of fraternity and compassion, and make every effort for peace in the region, as peace is the only path that guarantees the dignity and security of peoples.'

The Holy See also expressed "deep sorrow regarding the tragic events that affected innocent members of the Druze community in Sweida," in Syria. These clashes broke out in July 2025 between Druze groups and local Sunni Bedouin tribes, as well as with security forces, resulting in several hundred killed.

The pope’s letter, sent in both Arabic and English, came in response to a previous message sent by Akl and delivered to the Vatican by his communications adviser, Amer Zeineddine, on Sept. 6.