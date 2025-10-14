Ahmad Hajjar in Tripoli: Maintaining security and upholding deadlines for legislative elections

During a tour in Tripoli on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar reaffirmed the government's commitment to organizing the legislative elections within the scheduled time-frame (May 2026) and to strengthening security across the country. His statements were made during a meeting of the security sub-council at the Tripoli Serail, attended by senior security officials from North Lebanon, according to our correspondent in the region.

Hajjar emphasized "the importance of maintaining security and stability, as well as intensifying efforts to respond to citizens' needs." He specified that "problems are addressed based on data collected by specialized agencies, thanks to ongoing collaboration and coordination among them."

"Security is a right for citizens and a duty for the state," he stressed, adding that he would personally follow up on all files related to security and services concerning Tripoli, the North, and all of Lebanon, both from the ministry and during field visits. He explained that his visit was part of "efforts aimed at ensuring follow-up on security and public service issues, and at strengthening coordination between various agencies and official institutions."

"The state is working tirelessly to ensure the security and stability of all Lebanese regions," the minister added.

Tripoli, one of the poorest cities in Lebanon, faces economic instability and a rise in crime. Under former Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi, specific security plans were developed for the North, including increased security patrols to manage the situation in the region.

Legislative elections on schedule, a 'national imperative'

Hajjar also stressed "the importance of holding the legislative elections on the scheduled date," calling this constitutional right a "unifying national imperative that must be respected." "The population wants the elections to take place as planned in May 2026.

The Interior Ministry is diligently working to strictly enforce the law and respect all legal deadlines to ensure a transparent ballot under the best possible conditions," he added. "This issue is the subject of a national consensus, confirmed by the president, the prime minister, and the speaker of parliament," he specified, recalling that cooperation between the ministry and parliament is essential for overcoming any obstacle and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

The elections will take place in a context marked by a weakening of Hezbollah after the thirteen-month war with Israel and a sharp polarization around its arsenal, intensified by ongoing disagreements over the current electoral law, particularly on expatriate voting.

Syrian prisoners

On the issue of prisons and inmates, especially Syrians, Hajjar said the ministry is "working to accelerate trials and improve detention conditions, in coordination with the judiciary and relevant authorities." "We are working with the prime minister and his deputy responsible for the Syrian detainees file, as well as with the ministers of justice and defense, to address this crucial issue. Meetings will be held in the coming days to examine the detention conditions of all prisoners," he added. Coordination with the Syrian government is underway regarding convicted and detained Syrians."

He specified that Lebanese prisoners "are our responsibility" and that a meeting will be held to "apply the same procedures as those for Syrian prisoners." Mr. Hajjar stressed that although prison administration falls under the Ministry of Justice, "the interior ministry will not abandon its responsibilities" and will continue to work with Justice to reduce overcrowding, particularly via the Roumieh prison court, "now fully operational."

Hajjar also revealed that the recent visit of Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Shaybani to Lebanon, and the discussions held there regarding the situation of Syrian detainees, helped move the issue towards a more serious approach to the file.

According to information obtained by L'Orient-Le Jour, Syria has requested the release of all its nationals held in Lebanon. The Lebanese authorities replied that this is not immediately possible for judicial reasons and that the procedure must follow legal avenues. The Lebanese justice minister insisted on the need for a joint judicial agreement requiring the adoption of a law by parliament, while the prime minister proposed a fast-track mechanism that would not require parliamentary approval.

A Lebanese judicial official who wished to remain anonymous told AFP that about 2,250 Syrians are being held in Lebanon's overcrowded prisons. Meanwhile, Lebanon has asked the new Syrian authorities for information on the many political assassinations blamed on Damascus during its tutelage over Lebanon and after its troop withdrawal in 2005, Nassar told AFP.

Hajjar ended his tour by emphasizing the need for ongoing coordination among security agencies and information sharing to tackle new challenges. He affirmed that the security and stability of Tripoli remain an absolute priority for his ministry.