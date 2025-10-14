Key takeaways from the Sharm al-Sheikh summit on Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the Sharm al-Sheikh summit for Gaza, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Credit: Yoan Valat/AFP)
The U.S. president arrived more than three and a half hours late in the Egyptian coastal city, where he co-chaired a “summit for peace” on Monday, Oct. 13, with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.Coming from Jerusalem — his first official visit to Israel since 2017 during his first term — he described the moment as the beginning of a new era for the Middle East.His remarks raised expectations that the conference in Egypt would push his Gaza plan into its second phase. According to Trump, the 20-point plan was already progressing through its third and fourth stages, and he suggested that certain elements could move forward simultaneously and flexibly.The next phases are expected to require intensive negotiations, as the most sensitive issues remain unresolved. These include the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli...
