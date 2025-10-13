Salam praises diplomatic efforts by Trump and Arab leaders for Gaza, urges the same for Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam praised the diplomatic efforts of the United States and Arab countries that led to the cease-fire in Gaza and the ongoing negotiations in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt.

"I congratulate our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and commend the diplomatic efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and all our brotherly and friendly countries to end this war, which has lasted too long and cost the lives of thousands of innocent civilians," he wrote in a message posted on X on Monday evening.

However, Salam pointed out that as guns fall silent on the Gaza Strip, the almost daily Israeli attacks on Lebanon are preventing stability in the region. He called for pressure on Israel to stop its strikes and fully withdraw from Lebanese territory, nearly a year after the Nov. 27, 2024 cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

"We hope the Sharm al-Sheikh summit will help open new horizons in the region. However, even though our government is committed to the content of last November's declaration of cessation of hostilities and is working to extend the state's authority over all its territory with its own forces and to limit armaments, the country continues to be the target of almost daily Israeli attacks," he continued.

He concluded: "I therefore call on our regional and international brothers and friends to join us in our efforts to end these attacks and achieve a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and to help us in reconstruction, which will contribute not only to Lebanon's stability but also to the stability of the entire region."