Lindsey Graham urges Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah to ensure 'peace in the region'

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stated in a message posted on X — echoing remarks made by President Donald Trump on Monday before the Israeli parliament — that it was "imperative" for Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah in order for lasting peace to take hold in the region.

"I greatly appreciate President Trump recognizing Lebanon’s efforts to push Hezbollah to disarm," said Graham. "It is imperative that Lebanon succeeds in disarming Hezbollah before there can truly be peace in the region," the senator continued, while emphasizing that "the region and the world must be ready to help Lebanon in this crucial undertaking."

During his speech before the Israeli parliament, Trump said that "the dagger of Hezbollah, long pointed at Israel’s throat, has been broken." He also added that he supports Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

On Aug. 5, the Council of Ministers decided to grant the state a monopoly over arms, charging the Lebanese Army with drawing up a plan for this purpose, which was presented on Sept. 5. In response, Hezbollah has repeatedly refused to surrender its weapons or discuss the issue as long as Israel occupies several so-called "strategic" positions in South Lebanon and conducts near-daily bombings of Lebanese territory.

In this context, Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea has called on the state to show greater "resolve" on this issue.




