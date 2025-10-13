Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he wanted a peace deal with Iran, after the United States joined Israel in striking the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites during a brief war earlier this year.

"They got it from one side, from the other, and you know it would be great if we could make a peace deal with them," Trump said of Iran during a speech to Israel's parliament.

"Would you be happy with that? Wouldn't it be nice, I think. Because I think they want to."