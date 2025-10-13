Hamas brings back its crackdowns in Gaza

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "They do want to stop the problems," Donald Trump said aboard the Air Force Once en route to Israel, when asked by a reporter about Hamas' security forces redeploying across Gaza. "They've been open about it, and we gave them approval for a period of time," Trump said. "You have close to two million people going back to buildings that have been demolished, and a lot of bad things can happen.""We want it to be safe," he added. "I think it's going to be fine. Who knows for sure."Monday brought reports of a rising death toll in clashes between Hamas and Israeli-backed rival factions that broke out over the weekend, along with videos showing abuses committed by alleged members of the movement. These developments are reminiscent of Hamas' rise to power following the 2007...

