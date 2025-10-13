Trump calls Gaza peace efforts 'incredible triumph for Israel and the world'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech before Israel’s parliament, calling the Gaza agreement and regional cooperation an “incredible triumph for Israel and the world.” In his address, Trump said, “Israel has won all that can be won by force of arms.” He stressed the need to turn these “victories against terrorists” into lasting peace and prosperity for the Middle East. Key excerpts from Trump’s speech included: “This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.”

“It is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.” “Even to Iran, whose regime has inflicted so much death on the Middle East, the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open.”

“From Gaza to Iran, those bitter hatreds have delivered nothing but misery, suffering, and failure.”

“The total focus of Gazans must be on restoring the fundamentals of stability, safety, dignity, and economic development.”

“America joins you in those two everlasting vows — never forget, and never again.”

Trump's speech highlights a hopeful vision for peace following recent developments in the region.

