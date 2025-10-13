Trump arrives at parliament for speech

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on Monday at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where he was to address lawmakers on his plans for Middle East peace.
Greeted by speaker Amir Ohana and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, who smiled on his arrival, said the visit was a "great honour".
