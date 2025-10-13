Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ISRAEL

Trump arrives at parliament for speech


AFP / By AFP, 13 October 2025 11:50

Trump arrives at parliament for speech

People wearing hats reading: "Trump The Peace President" sit inside the Knesset, on the day U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks, in Jerusalem, October 13, 2025. Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on Monday at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, where he was to address lawmakers on his plans for Middle East peace.

Greeted by speaker Amir Ohana and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, who smiled on his arrival, said the visit was a "great honour". 

