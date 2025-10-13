Palestinian journalist killed by alleged Israel-backed gang just days after cease-fire

BEIRUT — Prominent Palestinian journalist Saleh Aljafarawi was killed in Gaza City on Sunday night, just days after a U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement was reached and ahead of a major planned prisoner exchange between Israel and Gaza's de-facto governing body, Hamas.

He was allegedly targeted by Israeli-backed armed collaborator gangs, as reported by The New Arab, sparking wide condemnation from fellow colleagues and followers online. Saleh, wearing his press vest, had been documenting the extensive destruction left behind in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City following the withdrawal of Israeli forces as part of the first phase of the deal, when he was shot and killed with around 7 bullets all over his body.

While exact details remain unclear, his death was confirmed by verified footage obtained by L'Orient Today and reports from several Gaza-based journalists and activists.

A senior source at Gaza’s Interior Ministry told Al Jazeera Arabic that the clashes involved “an armed militia affiliated with the [Israeli] occupation,” adding that these militia members had attacked displaced Palestinians as they were returning to Gaza City from the south.

According to Al Jazeera, the fighters belong to the Doghmush clan. Formerly accused of looting and other forms of gang crime, these armed militias are widely believed to be backed by Israel, paid and trained to stir internal strife between people in Gaza already in distress after two years of war.

Aljafarawi was not affiliated with any one particular media outlet, but has been actively documenting Israel's war on Gaza since day one two years ago, posting updates on the situation from Gaza on his social media platforms and garnering millions of followers.

A Palestinian security source told Reuters on Monday that Hamas launched a "security campaign" in Gaza City after the cease-fire came into effect, killing 32 members of "a gang," while six of its personnel were also killed in the violence. The operation led to the arrest of 24 people and 30 others injured, the official said.

Since the cease-fire, the Interior Ministry in Gaza has deployed security forces in what it has described as an effort to prevent a security vacuum that would be filled by lawlessness and looting.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded Hamas disarm under a plan to supposedly end the war on Gaza, he indicated that it had a green light for internal security operations, saying they wanted "to stop the problems" and "we gave them approval for a period of time".

Earlier in January, Aljaafarawi had told Al Jazeera that: “All the scenes and situations I went through during these 467 days will not be erased from my memory. I lived in fear for every second, especially after hearing what the Israeli occupation was saying about me.” Colleagues said he had received numerous threats from Israeli sources due to his reporting.

Tributes poured in on social media

"I don't have words anymore to describe what is happening," Gazan journalist Motaz Azaiza wrote on Instagram along with a video showing Aljafrawi dead.

According to Azaiza, Aljafrawi's brother Naji Aljafrawi is set to be freed as part of the upcoming prisoner exchange. "Oh God, how cruel it is ... Saleh left before he could embrace Naji. Today, everyone is waiting for Naji's release, and the biggest shock will be when he doesn't find Saleh waiting for him."

Gaza journalist Youssef Fares also commented on the tragic circumstances, writing on his Instagram account: "Just as Naji Aljafrawi is to be set free from the occupation's prisons, he will instead return to bury his brother Saleh who had been impatiently waiting for him with open arms. Yes, this is the miserable tragedy we live, oh the pain in our hearts."

Al Jazeera English journalist Hind Khoudary shared a photo of Aljafarawi holding a large Palestinian flag. She too has been threatened by Israel.

Meanwhile, activist Ali Battah, who had provided aid in Jabalia camp during the war, shared a picture with Aljafarawi, writing: “May God accept him among the martyrs.”

Saleh is the latest to fall victim to the deliberate targeting of journalists during Israel's war on Gaza, with over 270 Palestinian media workers killed to date. In Aug. 2025, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) co-launched a campaign "calling for the protection of Palestinian journalists in Gaza."