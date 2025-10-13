Buses carrying Palestinian detainees depart from Israeli prisons; Israeli army confirms that all 13 hostages have been released from Gaza | LIVE

Trump says US approved temporary Hamas security role in Gaza
President Trump said the U.S. gave Hamas “approval for a period of time” to conduct internal security operations in Gaza, citing the group’s aim to “stop the problems.”
Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump added: “You have close to 2 million people going back to buildings that have been demolished… we want it to be safe.”
Hamas has deployed security forces following Friday’s cease-fire, saying it’s to curb looting and lawlessness. Clashes have been reported between Hamas forces and a local clan in Gaza City.
The Hamas Interior Ministry offered amnesty to gang members involved in aid theft and looting, provided they hadn’t committed bloodshed.
⚡Netanyahu to attend Sharm al-Sheikh summit on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Gaza, according to an Israeli public broadcaster.
It had been previously agreed that neither Hamas nor Israeli representatives would attend the summit.
Release of Palestinian prisoners: Israeli army fires smoke grenades toward journalists near Ofer prison
The Israeli army fired smoke grenades toward journalists near the Israeli military prison of Ofer, located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, according to footage from Al Jazeera.
This forced the journalists to retreat. Ofer is one of two prisons — along with Ktziot prison in southern Israel — from which Palestinian prisoners are set to be released on Monday as part of the Trump plan to end the war in Gaza.
Family of Palestinian prisoner shocked by exile decision
Muhammad Imran’s family had gathered early, expecting to welcome him home — only to learn he is among 154 Palestinian political prisoners Israel has chosen to exile, Al Jazeera reports.
Muhammad, 43, sentenced to 13 life terms in 2022, was expected to be released as part of the current deal. His siblings, Ibtisam and Raed, were overjoyed after receiving a call from Israeli intelligence confirming his release — but were later informed he would be deported.
“The army even raided our home, asking where he would stay,” said Raed. “Today’s news was a shock. But what matters is that he’s free — here or abroad."
⚡ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now considering joining Donald Trump at the summit in Egypt on Gaza, according to an Israeli official quoted by Reuters.
The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office has announced that buses carrying Palestinian prisoners have departed from Israeli prisons, after Hamas released 20 Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera.
Israel had stated on Sunday evening that it would not release any prisoners until all remaining living hostages in the enclave had been recovered.
“Once all hostages are released, Israel will free 250 prisoners serving life sentences, as well as 1,700 Gazans detained after Oct. 7, 2023 — including all women and children held in that context,” according to Trump’s Gaza plan.
Upon arriving at the Knesset, Donald Trump said he believes Hamas will comply with the disarmament plan.
Speaking to journalists before delivering his speech, Trump also answered “yes” when asked whether the war was over, according to Reuters.
While en route to Israel overnight, U.S. President Donald Trump shared doubts as to whether former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair should serve on a new "Board of Peace" that is intended to oversee the governance of Gaza, amid ongoing criticisms of Blair for his having brought Britain into the Iraq War.
"I've always liked Tony, but I want to find out that he's an acceptable choice to everybody," Trump said, cited by Reuters. He didn't name specific leaders who could be weighing in on his decision.
Trump's 20-point plan for a Gaza cease-fire listed Blair as possible member of a board that would act as a transitional international authority, making decisions for a post-war Gaza.
Read the full report here.👈
Donald Trump arrives at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, to deliver a speech, according to footage broadcast by Al Jazeera.
Hamas fighters deploy in Gaza amid ongoing hostage release
Hamas deployed dozens of fighters in southern Gaza on Monday, according to Reuters footage, as the release of hostages captured during the Oct. 7 attacks continues.
In what appeared to be a show of strength, armed militants were seen gathered outside a hospital, including at least one fighter wearing the insignia of the Qassam Brigades — Hamas’s military wing.
One armed man bore a shoulder patch identifying him as a member of the elite "Shadow Unit," a group that, according to Hamas sources, is responsible for guarding hostages.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who arrived in Israel earlier today, has reiterated his position that Hamas must disarm as part of any long-term peace plan.
⚡ Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Red Cross has received 13 hostages released as part of the second wave of releases, according to Al-Jazeera
Israeli public radio reported that the Red Cross has received new hostages from Gaza, without specifying the number, who are currently on their way to Israel, according to Al Jazeera.
Seven hostages were released around 8 a.m.
A total of 20 hostages are expected to be released during the morning.
“The war in Gaza is over. Everyone wants to be part of the peace. I don’t think those who gave me verbal assurances regarding the Gaza deal want to disappoint me,” said U.S. President Donald Trump from the plane, according to footage from Al Jazeera.
“I’ve had disagreements with Netanyahu, but they were quickly resolved,” Trump also stated. “Qatar helped us a lot in reaching the Gaza deal. The Emir of Qatar is a remarkable man; he truly helped us in this agreement. The Qataris showed great courage, and their leader, the Emir of Qatar, was extremely brave,” the American president continued.
On Sept. 9, Israel targeted Hamas negotiators in Doha, Qatar, prompting condemnation from the United States, for whom the Gulf country is a key ally. “I would be proud to visit Gaza, and I’d love to set foot on its soil,” he also declared.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the "Summit for Peace" chaired by Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron has announced.
The EU will restart its border monitoring mission at the crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Wednesday, announced the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.
Donald Trump: 'I don’t know about Gaza’s Riviera — there are people to take care of first.'
Answering questions from journalists aboard the plane en route to Tel Aviv, U.S. President Donald Trump said he “doesn’t know about Gaza’s Riviera”, adding that “there are people to take care of first,” according to Reuters.
In February, the American president caused outrage by suggesting the idea of turning Gaza into the "Riviera of the Middle East” by relocating the Palestinian population and placing the territory under U.S. control.
Gaza: Red Cross en route to retrieve more hostages, says Israeli army
The European Union welcomes the release of Israeli hostages, “made possible by President Trump,” reports AFP.
Donald Trump has arrived in Tel Aviv.
U.S. President Donald Trump has arrived in Tel Aviv for a visit during which he is scheduled to deliver a speech before the Israeli Parliament, before heading later in the day to Sharm al-Sheikh in Egypt to co-chair, alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, an international conference on Gaza.
Israeli hostages who have not yet been released made video calls with their families, confirmed both Hamas and the Hostages’ Families Forum.
Israel: 'Our fight is not over,' says the Hostages’ Families Forum
The Hostages’ Families Forum welcomed the release this morning of seven hostages in Gaza, but stated that their fight would “not be over” until all hostages and the remains of deceased hostages were returned to Israel.
“After 738 days of anguish in captivity, Omri Miran, Matan Angrest, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Alon Ohel, and Eitan Mor are returning to embrace their families, who worked tirelessly for their release, their friends, and an entire nation that believed and fought for this day,” said the Forum, the main organization representing the relatives of captives, in a statement.
“Our fight is not over. It will only end when the last hostage is found and brought back for a dignified burial. This is our moral duty. Only then will the people of Israel be whole again,” the statement added.
Hostage releases: “We are waiting for everyone, until the very last,” says Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Macron: 'Peace becomes possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region'
French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the release of the hostages means “peace is becoming possible for Israel, for Gaza, and for the region's"
Unlike previous releases, this one is being kept away from the media, reports Al-Jazeera
Unlike previous hostage releases, this one is being conducted out of the media spotlight, according to a journalist on site from Al-Jazeera.
Earlier releases were choreographed and publicized, prompting criticism from the Israeli public and human rights organizations.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry welcomes 7 hostages released by Hamas
According to AFP, the Israeli Foreign Ministry welcomed the seven hostages released by Hamas.
The Israeli army had confirmed earlier that these hostages were handed over to the Red Cross.
“According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been handed over and are on their way” to be transferred to Israeli soldiers and Shin Bet members inside the Gaza Strip, the army said in a statement.
Israeli public broadcaster reported earlier that the hostages, abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, were handed over in Gaza City.
Hostage release: Hamas claims Israel 'was forced to yield to resistance’s conditions'
Following an earlier statement by its armed wing, Hamas declared that Israel:
“was forced to yield to the resistance’s conditions, which reaffirmed that the return of its captive soldiers could only be achieved through an exchange deal and the end of the war of extermination.”
“The resistance made every effort to preserve the lives of the occupier’s prisoners, despite the war criminal Netanyahu and his army’s attempts to target and eliminate them — while our prisoners in the occupier’s jails are subjected to all forms of abuse: humiliation, torture, and executions.”
“Our Palestinian people will not rest until the last prisoner of the neo-Nazis [Israelis] is freed and the occupation is lifted from our land and our holy places,” the statement concluded.
Sharm al-Sheikh peace summit: Preparations underway as leaders gather without Israelis or Palestinians at the table
While the first phase of the cease-fire is underway, world leaders are meeting to discuss the Trump plan for Gaza — with no Israeli or Palestinian representatives present.
Hostage release: Not all dead hostages still in Gaza will likely be returned Monday
The Israeli army expects that not all the bodies of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip will be returned today, a senior military official said Sunday evening.
“Unfortunately, we expect that not all deceased hostages will be returned tomorrow,” the official told journalists on condition of anonymity, according to AFP.
Earlier, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Netanyahu said that an international organization, agreed upon as part of the ceasefire deal, would help locate the (dead) hostages if they are not found and released on Monday.
Tel Aviv: Crowd rejoices at Hostage Square as news breaks of 7 captives being handed over to Red Cross
A journalist on the ground from AFP reports a joyful crowd in Hostage Square, Tel Aviv, celebrating the news of the 7 hostages being handed over.
Sharm al-Sheikh summit: Mediating countries to sign document guaranteeing ceasefire implementation
The countries mediating the Gaza cease-fire agreement are expected to sign a document today in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, guaranteeing the application of the agreement, a diplomatic source told AFP.
“The signatories will be the guarantors: the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and probably Turkey,” said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministry had earlier announced that a document putting an end to the war in Gaza would be signed at this meeting, co-chaired by the United States and Egypt.
Netanyahu: Some of our enemies are regrouping to attack again, but we’re dealing with it
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during an address on Sunday evening that Israel has achieved “immense victories” in two years, but that “the struggle is not over.”
“We still face major security challenges ahead. Some of our enemies are trying to regroup to attack us again, and as we say here — we’re dealing with it,” he added, according to AFP.
Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades: 'The enemy failed to recover its hostages through military pressure'
In a statement released following the handover of the first remaining living Israeli hostages, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, declared:
“The enemy [Israel] failed to recover its hostages through military pressure, despite its intelligence superiority and military power.”
“Ultimately, the enemy submitted and is recovering its hostages through a prisoner exchange deal, as the resistance had promised from the beginning.”
“We declare our commitment to the concluded agreement and to the associated timeline, as long as the enemy respects it. The agreement is the result of the resistance and the perseverance of our people. The resistance sought to end the genocide, but the enemy thwarted all efforts due to selfish and narrow considerations.”
1,966 Palestinian prisoners to be released have boarded buses from Israeli prisons
According to a source involved in the operation, cited by Reuters, 1,966 Palestinian prisoners slated for release today have boarded buses from Israeli prisons.
Among them:
- 1,716 from Gaza to be released at Nasser Hospital in Gaza the same day.
- 250 serving life sentences will be released to the West Bank, Jerusalem, and abroad, also on Monday, according to the same source.
Hostage release: All living hostages to be handed over before 10 a.m.
According to Al-Jazeera, Hamas fighters from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades have handed over Israeli hostages alive to the Red Cross in Gaza — seven according to Israeli sources — and the transfer of the remaining living hostages will be completed by 10 a.m. in southern Gaza.
Gaza: 7 Israeli hostages released
Seven hostages in the Gaza Strip have already been handed over to the Red Cross, according to Israeli Channel 13 cited by Al-Jazeera.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog, bringing you news updates from all over the Middle East.
Stay tuned for the Israeli hostage and Palestinian prisoner exchange taking place today and the Gaza peace summit held in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt.
Catch up on what you missed yesterday and what to keep an eye out for today by reading our Morning Brief👉here.
