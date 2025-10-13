Trump unsure whether Tony Blair would be accepted on Gaza peace board

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday questioned whether former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair would serve on a new "Board of Peace" that is intended to oversee the governance of Gaza, amid ongoing criticisms of Blair for his having brought Britain into the Iraq War.

"I've always liked Tony, but I want to find out that he's an acceptable choice to everybody," Trump said, without naming specific leaders who could be weighing in on his choice of Blair.

A Gaza peace plan floated by the White House last month listed Blair as possible member of a board that would act as a transitional international authority, making decisions for a post-war Gaza.

The proposed body would be led by Trump and would "set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program," according to Trump's 20-point plan.

Hamas agreed to the first phase of the plan, which pertains to the hostage exchange currently underway, but said Trump's points on post-war Gaza would require negotiations not just with Hamas but "within a unified Palestinian national framework," the group said in its official response.



Trump made his remarks about Blair to reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight to Israel, where he is scheduled to address the Knesset on Monday. He is also planning to attend a world leaders' summit in Egypt aimed at formally ending the Gaza war, as a cease-fire now enters its fourth day.

The Board of Peace will get up and running quickly, Trump said, but he sounded uncertain about whether Blair would be well received by everyone involved.

"I want to find out that Tony would be popular with all because I just don't know that," Trump said.

The notion of putting Blair on the board sparked disbelief among Palestinian politicians and analysts, and among members of his own Labour Party in Britain, where his reputation suffered from his decision to back the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Following that U.S.-led invasion, the claims by the United States and Britain that Iraq held weapons of mass destruction were ultimately shown to be false.