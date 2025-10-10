Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Israel approves phase one of cease-fire, begins partial Gaza withdrawal: Everything you need to know this Friday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Friday, Oct. 1o.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 10 October 2025 00:09

Israel approves phase one of cease-fire, begins partial Gaza withdrawal: Everything you need to know this Friday

A child sits atop belongings on a vehicle as Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza at Israel's order during the war, attempt to return to the north, after Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip Oct. 10, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 10, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates on Israeli withdrawal in GazaUpdates on the ongoing Israeli offensive in south Lebanon11:00 a.m. Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Rajji meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani at the Ministry.11:00 a.m. The Social affairs Ministry, under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, launches its new strategy and implementation plan, marking its shift toward a Social Development Ministry. Speeches by Salam and Minister Haneen al-Sayyed will take place at the Grand Serail.12:00 p.m. Education Minister Rima Karameh, Japanese Ambassador Masayuki Magoshi, and a UNESCO representative launch the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program in Lebanon, with a visit to the Green Room at...
