Israel approves phase one of cease-fire, begins partial Gaza withdrawal: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 10, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates on Israeli withdrawal in GazaUpdates on the ongoing Israeli offensive in south Lebanon11:00 a.m. Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Rajji meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani at the Ministry.11:00 a.m. The Social affairs Ministry, under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, launches its new strategy and implementation plan, marking its shift toward a Social Development Ministry. Speeches by Salam and Minister Haneen al-Sayyed will take place at the Grand Serail.12:00 p.m. Education Minister Rima Karameh, Japanese Ambassador Masayuki Magoshi, and a UNESCO representative launch the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program in Lebanon, with a visit to the Green Room at...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 10, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates on Israeli withdrawal in GazaUpdates on the ongoing Israeli offensive in south Lebanon11:00 a.m. Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Rajji meets with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani at the Ministry.11:00 a.m. The Social affairs Ministry, under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, launches its new strategy and implementation plan, marking its shift toward a Social Development Ministry. Speeches by Salam and Minister Haneen al-Sayyed will take place at the Grand Serail.12:00 p.m. Education Minister Rima Karameh, Japanese Ambassador Masayuki Magoshi, and a UNESCO representative launch the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Program in Lebanon, with a visit to the Green Room at...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in