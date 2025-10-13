Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Sharm al-Sheikh summit on Gaza: The stakes

As the first phase of the cease-fire moves forward, world leaders are gathering to discuss Trump’s plan for the enclave, without Israelis or Palestinians at the table.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 13 October 2025 11:27

Lire cet article en Français
A municipal employee repairs a sign in Sharm al-Sheikh, as the Egyptian seaside resort prepares to host a peace summit on Gaza organized by the United States, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Credit: Khaled Desouki/AFP)

As the first phase of the Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins with a military withdrawal and prisoner exchange expected Monday, diplomatic attention shifts to Egypt. U.S. President Donald Trump, expected in Israel Monday to meet hostage families and speak before the Knesset, will then go to Sharm al-Sheikh to co-chair an international Gaza conference with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.For its part, the Egyptian presidency announced that more than 20 countries will participate in the gathering, the goal of which is “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East and open a new era of regional security.” Expected leaders include French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer,...
